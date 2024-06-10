Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Euroseas has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Euroseas to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

ESEA stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $267.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

