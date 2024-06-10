Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 3%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 33,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 141,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Exela Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $15.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.81 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

About Exela Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exela Technologies stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA Free Report ) by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,414 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Exela Technologies worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

