Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 3%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 33,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 141,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The company has a market cap of $15.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.81 million for the quarter.
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
