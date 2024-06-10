Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 170,026 shares during the period. Exelixis makes up about 4.4% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,101 shares of company stock worth $1,121,789 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.92. 419,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,024. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

