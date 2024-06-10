Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Reduced by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,901 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 239,669 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $24,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.13. 946,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,626. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.81.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

