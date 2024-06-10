EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Down 3.9%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 179,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 544,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

EZCORP Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $559.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.05.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at $813,192.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

