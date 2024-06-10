Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 20%

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 393,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 240,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.