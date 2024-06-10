Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,456 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after buying an additional 998,749 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 41,123.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 1,031,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,934. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,318.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 632,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $97,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 632,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,225,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile



Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

