Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.52% of Sysco worth $191,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Sysco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 806,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,574. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

