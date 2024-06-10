Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $304.36. The stock had a trading volume of 42,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.78. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $304.79. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

