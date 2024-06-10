Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,434 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 1.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.19% of Progressive worth $173,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.1 %

Progressive stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.27. 2,629,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.54 and a 200 day moving average of $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

