Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,517 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $93,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,767,000 after purchasing an additional 918,422 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.00. 2,049,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $185.55 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.04.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.