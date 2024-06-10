Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $114.83 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,722 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 2.36% of Valvoline worth $114,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,792 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 752,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Mizuho assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

