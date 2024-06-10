Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Increases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.82% of AptarGroup worth $66,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam lifted its position in AptarGroup by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after buying an additional 142,623 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 80,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,659 shares of company stock worth $1,554,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,973. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

