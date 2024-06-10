Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 379,077 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 379,077 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.11% of Smith & Nephew worth $132,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $1,382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 133.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 308,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at $1,808,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.16. 458,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

