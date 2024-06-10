First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,506.0% during the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

