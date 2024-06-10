First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3,823.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,719 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after acquiring an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,157,000 after purchasing an additional 176,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,466,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 695,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

