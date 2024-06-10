Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $187.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Shares of FIVE opened at $118.49 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $106.21 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,783,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

