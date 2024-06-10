Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,451 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up approximately 9.0% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clayton Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Flex worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,684 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,954. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Up 1.5 %

FLEX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.44. 2,841,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

