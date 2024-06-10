Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

VIAAY opened at $11.92 on Monday. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.