Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
VIAAY opened at $11.92 on Monday. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Sector Stars Lead Growth: Foot Locker, Shake Shack, Hims & Hers
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s Stock Prices Hit Record Highs
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks to Watch as New Home Listings Climb Again
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.