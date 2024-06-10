Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.50

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.92.
Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter.
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Formula One Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.