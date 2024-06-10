Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTRE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortrea

Fortrea Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.07.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Fortrea by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Fortrea by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortrea by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fortrea by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.