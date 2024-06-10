Foundation Mastercard Sells 115,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total value of $51,822,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,559,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,160,630,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total transaction of $46,040,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total transaction of $47,512,280.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total value of $64,857,080.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Mastercard stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $448.93. 1,331,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $417.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

