Freshford Capital Management LLC Purchases 350,000 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Braves comprises 4.9% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $30,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATRK traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,480. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.