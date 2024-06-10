Freshford Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Freshford Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,963 shares during the period. Premier accounts for approximately 2.6% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Premier worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $253,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $253,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,736 shares of company stock worth $1,080,612 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.57. 474,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.44. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.