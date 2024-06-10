Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

About Fusion Fuel Green

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.