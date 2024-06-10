Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.
About Fusion Fuel Green
