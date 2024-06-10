Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Reduced by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the period. Gartner comprises approximately 1.6% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Shares of IT traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $436.85. The stock had a trading volume of 155,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $445.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,523 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

