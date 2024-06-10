George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 5,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.75, for a total transaction of C$978,756.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.94, for a total transaction of C$984,715.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50.

George Weston Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$195.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$186.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$176.26. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$198.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$216.67.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

