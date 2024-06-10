GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.22.

