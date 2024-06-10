Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,328 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $64.08. 4,137,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234,438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 179.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

