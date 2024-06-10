Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,312,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after buying an additional 821,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,539,000 after purchasing an additional 724,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 566,513 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.