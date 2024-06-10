Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Sold by Mudrick Capital Management L.P.

Mudrick Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,478,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440,121 shares during the quarter. Globalstar makes up about 18.0% of Mudrick Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. owned 2.18% of Globalstar worth $80,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $2,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globalstar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,340,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.06. 8,012,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,324. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.