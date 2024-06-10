GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,953 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 13.1% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of GoDaddy worth $80,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,035 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,967. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

