Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gogo

Institutional Trading of Gogo

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Gogo by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Gogo has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Featured Stories

