Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.85

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 933064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GLNG. StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Stock Up 4.2 %

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $23,773,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after buying an additional 965,932 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 628,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,102,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.