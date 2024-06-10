Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.02

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 1243371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
