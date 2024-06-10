Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.38

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.38 and last traded at C$7.61, with a volume of 21010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

Goldmoney Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$100.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

