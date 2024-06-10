Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 7,455,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 23,856,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

Get Grab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAB

Grab Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,995,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Grab by 116.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 35,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839,407 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Grab by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,894,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,484 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,315,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at about $52,920,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.