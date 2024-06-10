Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 13,107 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 109,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,177,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

