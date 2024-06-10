Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 162 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $1,892,774,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $432.00. 1,406,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.56 and a 200 day moving average of $431.10.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

