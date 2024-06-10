Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,474. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.06.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

