Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 169 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SMH stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,420,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.08. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $256.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.