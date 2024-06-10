Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 20,822 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

