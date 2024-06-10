Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 837,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,059. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

