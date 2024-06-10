Harber Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harber Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,306 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.6% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.09. 11,972,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,151,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

