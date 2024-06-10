Harber Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of CLFD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 134,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.83 million, a PE ratio of -155.68 and a beta of 1.36. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

