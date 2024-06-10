Harber Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 148,130 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 148,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,678,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.6% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $149.56. 2,375,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

