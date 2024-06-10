HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.08.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22,927.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

