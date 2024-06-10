Hedera Price Down 10.8% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and $55.08 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00047001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,470 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,469.80717 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09011381 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $38,850,970.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

