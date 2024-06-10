Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Herbalife

Herbalife Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HLF opened at $11.23 on Friday. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 16,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at $513,446.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 16,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at $513,446.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 61,357 shares of company stock valued at $595,463. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,495,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,244,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 565,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares during the period.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.