HI (HI) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $201,404.92 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,420.97 or 1.00062488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012313 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00092119 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051603 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $234,093.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.